Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

