Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAP opened at $50.04 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

