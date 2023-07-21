Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

