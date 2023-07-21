Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 454,343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 81,583 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.