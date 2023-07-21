Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BC opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.