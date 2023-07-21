Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Equitable Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

