Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 4.3 %

MDB stock opened at $412.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.59.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,427 shares of company stock worth $41,784,961. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.