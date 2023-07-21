Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,667 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,799,550,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE JMIA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

