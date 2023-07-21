Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Get Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.