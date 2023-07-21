Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $211.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

