Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,675 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $711.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.