Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Viasat by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

