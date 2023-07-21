Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,333 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,372.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.