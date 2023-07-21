Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $30.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

