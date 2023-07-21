Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RRC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

