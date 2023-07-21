Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,382,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess’ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.92. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.