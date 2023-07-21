Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 578 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock

LGIH opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $141.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

