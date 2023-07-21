Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 58,269 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2,980.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

