Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

UITB opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

