Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 545,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $20.81 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $726.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.95.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

