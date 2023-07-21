Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

