Raymond James Lowers Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $9.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Stories

