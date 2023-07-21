Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) in the last few weeks:
- 7/19/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/19/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/13/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/5/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/1/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $3.84 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.59.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.
Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
