Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/19/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/5/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $3.84 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.1155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.