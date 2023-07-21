Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $351,600.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,140.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.