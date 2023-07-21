Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

