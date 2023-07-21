Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

