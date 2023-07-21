Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 174,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 422,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,680,000.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLAY. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

