Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

RSG opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

