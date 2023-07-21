Rhea J. Posedel Sells 80,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $4,124,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,141,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

