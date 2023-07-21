Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

