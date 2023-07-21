Rick Yang Acquires 333,333 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rick Yang bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,471,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,413,792. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Savara Stock Performance

SVRA stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $396.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 23.90, a quick ratio of 23.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Savara by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Savara by 490,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Savara by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

