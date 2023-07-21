Robert Fauber Sells 592 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34.

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $358.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $361.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.53 and its 200-day moving average is $313.36.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 17.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.