Robert W. Baird Trims Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Target Price to $76.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

