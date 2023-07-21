Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock valued at $40,991,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Stock Down 8.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Roblox stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

