Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Rogue Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

