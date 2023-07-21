RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RPM International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

