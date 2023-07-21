Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $280.66

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.66 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 278.45 ($3.64). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 829,754 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,486.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

