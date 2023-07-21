SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $133.93 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SAP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

