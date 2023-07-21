SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after acquiring an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $222.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

