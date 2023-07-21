Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.73

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.20. Schroders shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,060 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 538 ($7.03) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.