Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

