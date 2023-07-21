Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

