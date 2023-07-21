ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $657.00 at Guggenheim

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $518.00 to $657.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.1 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $578.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.