ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 81,392 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$141 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.