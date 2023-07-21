Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.39. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 21,000 shares traded.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

