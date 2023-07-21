Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declines By 8.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 14,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

