Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Drops By 15.8%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Lichen China Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LICN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Lichen China has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Lichen China as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.