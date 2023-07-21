Short Interest in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expands By 5.7%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Loop Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 5,137.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 31,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

