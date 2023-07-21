Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rises By 5.6%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.60 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.