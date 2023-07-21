Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 8,202 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

